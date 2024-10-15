FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-MAN UTDAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Joshua Zirkzee told he's 'too slow for the Premier League' as Man Utd tipped to loan out £36m forward after seeing another 'crazy choice' in transfer market backfire

J. ZirkzeeManchester UnitedTransfersJuventusPremier LeagueSerie A

Joshua Zirkzee has been told he's "too slow for the Premier League" by Paolo Di Canio, who has tipped Manchester United to loan out the Dutchman.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Di Canio suggests Zirkzee could leave United
  • Advised Juventus to sign the Dutchman on loan
  • Attacker deemed 'too slow for the Premier League'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below