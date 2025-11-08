Spot on from Josh Windass! Wrexham substitute bags late penalty to secure crucial win over Charlton for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side

The opening whistle had barely settled when Charlton almost made the perfect start. With just 40 seconds on the clock, Sonny Carey whipped in a dangerous cross that only narrowly evaded Issac Olaofe at the back post. It was an early statement of intent from the visitors, who seized control of the tempo from the first kick and pinned Wrexham deep inside their own half. The hosts were sluggish and hesitant in the opening exchanges, as they struggled to string passes together. On the other hand, Charlton’s midfield was sharp and aggressive, and they were hunting in packs, forcing Wrexham to chase shadows for much of the early exchanges.

By the quarter-hour mark, the momentum had begun to shift. Wrexham started finding pockets of space down the right through Issa Kabore. In the 17th minute came the hosts’ best chance of the half. Kabore delivered a teasing cross to the far post, and Kieffer Moore cushioned it into the path of Max Cleworth. The defender did his best, aiming for the top corner, but his effort was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Thomas Kaminski.

Charlton, however, refused to be rattled. With 36 minutes on the clock, Olaofe wriggled into space in the box and saw his effort smothered bravely by Hyam. The rebound fell to Jack Knibbs, who took a touch and curled an effort that had Okonkwo beaten. However, the ball clipped the top of the crossbar and flew over.

At the half-time whistle, Parkinson raced down the tunnel, in a rush to speak to his players, as his side were second best for large spells in the match. However, in the second half, the Red Dragons came out looking like a side possessed. They produced waves of attack in search of the opener, which pinned Charlton back in their own half. Cleworth came close from a set-piece to open the scoring, but his goal-bound shot was deflected for a corner. Backed by a packed Racecourse, the hosts kept raising the tempo, but a gritty Charlton defence held firm. A desperate Parkinson made three changes as Windass, Lewis O'Brien and James McClean were thrown into the mix.

The changes gave Wrexham an edge, and luck finally shone on the hosts when they were awarded a penalty following a handball from Onel Hernandez. Windass stepped up from 12 yards and slammed home to give his side the advantage. Luke Berry came close spoiling the hosts' party in stoppage time, but Okonkwo brought out his best to deny him. It was a much-needed victory for Wrexham, who climb to 12th spot in the standings. They were lucky to bring a point home from Portsmouth, and after a nervy first half, they upped the ante to win the three points. Parkinson will now get a two-week break to work on his tactics before a busy festive period kicks off with a fixture against Ipswich Town next on November 22.