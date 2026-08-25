Mourinho's Vini warning! Real Madrid boss slams refereeing failures and compares treatment of star winger to schoolyard bullying

Mourinho did not hold back when describing the recurring pattern of fouls and heavy challenges aimed at the forward. Drawing a parallel to how children test boundaries, the experienced manager believes opponents feel emboldened when early cautions are not issued. "It's like kids. Little kids go as far as you allow them to. With players, it's the same," Mourinho told reporters. He added that the video assistant referee failed to do its job properly during the Espanyol clash, stressing that protecting players from persistent aggression remains strictly the responsibility of the referee.