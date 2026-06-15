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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Jose Mourinho wants Borussia Dortmund star to boost Real Madrid midfield but must contend with Man City & Man Utd interest

Transfers
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Nmecha
J. Mourinho
Manchester City
Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has set his sights on Borussia Dortmund’s midfield engine Felix Nmecha as he looks to reconstruct the Real Madrid engine room. The Portuguese tactician is reportedly a huge admirer of the German international, though he faces a significant battle to secure his signature.

  • The Special One targets German talent

    As the World Cup dominates the summer landscape, Real Madrid boss Mourinho is already working behind the scenes to shape the future of the Spanish giants. The 63-year-old manager is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and has identified Felix Nmecha as the ideal profile to bring energy and creativity to the Bernabeu, as reported by Sky Sport.

    Mourinho has already made enquiries regarding the availability of the nine-cap international, who has seen his stock rise significantly following a string of dominant displays in the Bundesliga. However, Los Blancos are not alone in their pursuit, with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Manchester City also keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to strengthen their own squads.


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  • Germany v Curacao: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Dortmund’s massive 2030 contract stand

    Despite the growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Dortmund find themselves in a powerful negotiating position. The club moved decisively earlier this year to tie the 25-year-old down until 2030, effectively ending any hopes of a cut-price deal. This long-term commitment ensures that BVB hold all the cards should a bidding war erupt.

    Crucially, it is understood that Nmecha's contract contains a release clause valued at €70 million, but this can only be activated starting in the summer of 2027. Consequently, any club wishing to land the midfielder in the current window would likely have to produce an astronomical fee that far exceeds that figure to tempt the Dortmund hierarchy into a sale.

  • A meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park

    Nmecha’s transformation since his €30m move from Wolfsburg in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. Having initially arrived as a replacement for Jude Bellingham, he has now made 112 competitive appearances for the Black and Yellows, contributing 13 goals and eight assists. His importance to the team is further reflected in his financial status, as he is set to become one of the club's top earners next season.

    Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has been vocal about the player’s influence, stating: "Felix is developing in a good direction. He is our metronome in midfield and directs and leads our game. We need him. I am happy that he is developing so well."

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  • Germany v Curacao: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    World Cup heroics fuel transfer fire

    The midfielder has carried his club form onto the international stage, shining during Germany's 7-1 demolition of Curacao in their World Cup opener. Nmecha opened the scoring and won a penalty during the rout, further cementing his reputation as a big-game player. "I have had many great experiences with this club and its fans over the past few years and am very grateful for the club's trust," Nmecha recently said. "I want to repay that trust by giving my best for Borussia Dortmund."