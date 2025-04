This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Jose Mourinho to manage Brazil?! Fenerbahce boss set to rival Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti for Selecao job after being put on CBF shortlist

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to rival Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil national team job after being put on a four-man CBF shortlist.

Mourinho & Ancelotti included

Dorival Junior sacked after Argentina thrashing