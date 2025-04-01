This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Carlo Ancelotti receives vote of confidence from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over a coffee at club's training ground - but under-pressure boss is open to leading Brazil at 2026 World Cup C. Ancelotti X. Alonso Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reassured manager Carlo Ancelotti that his future at the club was safe amid Xabi Alonso and Brazil links. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Perez told Ancelotti his Madrid job is secure

Italian linked with Brazil job

Xabi Alonso tipped to take over this summer or the next Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA VAL Match preview