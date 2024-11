Jose Mourinho would 'jump' at chance to leave Fenerbahce & take West Ham job - but 'frightened to death' claim also made amid question marks over Julen Lopetegui J. Mourinho West Ham Premier League Fenerbahce Super Lig

Jose Mourinho is said to be willing to leave Fenerbahce to take over as West Ham coach amid pressure on current manager Julen Lopetegui.