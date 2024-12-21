Jose Mourinho launches furious rant at ‘weak’ Fenerbahce players after ‘disaster’ performance against Eyupspor

AFPPeter McVitieJose Mourinho launches furious rant at ‘weak’ Fenerbahce players after ‘disaster’ performance against EyupsporJ. MourinhoFenerbahceEyupspor vs FenerbahceSuper LigJose Mourinho slammed his Fenerbahce team for their "weak" performance in a 1-1 draw against Eyupspor in the Super Lig.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFenerbahce held to 1-1 draw in Super LigMourinho frustrated by low-quality matchCriticised his players for their mistakesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱