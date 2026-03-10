Jose Mourinho's first season back at Benfica has been a 'complete disaster', claims club legend

Former defender Magalhaes, who helped Benfica win ten trophies in nine years at the club, has been vocal about the manager's setup during the recent clash with Porto, in which Mourinho was sent off. Speaking to Antena 1, he suggested that the tactical approach played right into the hands of their rivals.

"A victory was fundamental to close the gap, but Benfica conceded too much space and Porto, with high-quality players, took advantage," Magalhaes explained. "They were far superior in midfield. Porto were much better and could have scored more than two goals."

Magalhaes also questioned Mourinho’s decision-making on the touchline, specifically regarding the timing of his tactical shifts. "Jose Mourinho's substitutions were, as he has accustomed us to, very late. We expected changes in midfield at halftime."