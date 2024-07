Jose Mourinho & Bill Belichick! USMNT advised to call ‘everybody’ – with Taylor Twellman adding Patrick Vieira to pot while not giving up on ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp USAJose MourinhoCopa AmericaJuergen KloppPatrick Vieira

Taylor Twellman wants the USMNT to call “everybody”, including Jose Mourinho and Patrick Vieira, while joking about Bill Belichick taking the reins.