'It's a secret!' - Jorginho hints that Arsenal's Dubai warm-weather training played major role in recent Gunners resurgence

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'It's a secret!' - Jorginho hints that Arsenal's Dubai warm-weather training played major role in recent Gunners resurgenceArsenalJorginhoPremier LeagueJorginho credited Arsenal's warm-weather training in Dubai for the club's recent resurgence. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJorginho revealed secret behind Arsenal's resurgence Arsenal have won won six consecutive league gamesJorginho starred in Arsenal's win over Newcastle