‘Do you want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi?’ Super agent Jorge Mendes offers words of advice to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal & stars of the future

Mendes revealed the direct approach he takes when speaking to his younger clients, forcing them to choose between legendary status and mediocrity. He emphasized that the professional standards set by the game's greatest ever icons must be mirrored in their personal lives.

"Normally, I talk to my players and say to them: 'Do you want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi off the field too, or do you want to be…?'. I won't name names, but that's the difference," Mendes said, as quoted by A Bola. "I consider myself very privileged. Cristiano is the best player in the history of world football and, at the same time, the best example off the field. This is the model we should transmit to children."

For Mendes, the development of a world-class talent often depends on the "appropriate context" rather than just the prestige of a club's badge. He noted that many players get lost in the system because they lack the opportunity to play consistently, regardless of their inherent talent levels.

"Many times we don't choose the biggest club, but the place where they would play and grow," he added. "Going to a lower division can be better if you get minutes. Without opportunities, talent is useless. Many players get lost because they don't have the right context. They go a year or two without playing and it seems like they're not good, but the problem isn't talent, it's opportunity."