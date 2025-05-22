Jordan Pickford to lose England place?! Thomas Tuchel a 'huge admirer' of rival Premier League goalkeeper with Everton star at risk of losing No.1 spot
Jordan Pickford might lose his England place as Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a 'huge admirer' of a rival Premier League goalkeeper.
- Pickford has been the No.1 since the 2018 World Cup
- Tuchel wants more competition for the Everton keeper
- Has set sights on Dean Henderson & James Trafford