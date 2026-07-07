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‘Speedy recovery’ - Jordan Henderson injury update after surgery on arm that was broken while celebrating England’s epic World Cup victory over Mexico
Freak accident mars England win
Henderson sustained the serious injury while clambering over the hoardings in the aftermath of the thrilling round-of-16 tie, where 10-man England secured a 3-2 victory thanks to a Harry Kane penalty and a Jude Bellingham brace. Henderson, who was an unused substitute during the match, was left in immense agony following the fall.
He had to be given oxygen by medical staff before being stretchered off the pitch and transported directly to a local hospital. The freak accident cast a shadow over what was otherwise a monumental achievement for the Three Lions, as they bravely battled through adversity to secure a hard-fought place in the quarter-finals of the competition.
- AFP
Team-mate provides positive update
The exact timeline for his return to action remains unclear, but it has been confirmed that Henderson will miss the remainder of the World Cup. Despite the devastating blow, the mood within the camp suggests he is maintaining a positive outlook. Speaking on Lions' Den, Marc Guehi provided an encouraging update regarding his international colleague. Guehi said: "Hendo's a good man, he's in a better place than he was yesterday. It was obviously scary for him and his family and for everyone else, but we're just glad that he's on the road to a speedy recovery." The injured player will stay with the squad to offer moral support as they continue their pursuit of international glory.
Mixed emotions for the manager
The incident definitely left manager Thomas Tuchel with contrasting feelings after a night of high drama at the Azteca Stadium. Addressing the media, Tuchel expressed immense pride in how his players handled the pressure but admitted the serious injury dampened the celebrations. He said: "Mixed feelings also because I am exhausted, of course, and emotional, but also sad because Jordan got injured. He injured his wrist. He is at the moment at the hospital, so it is quite a serious injury." The German added: "It just doesn’t fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don’t know the procedure what is going on. I just did the press, and the doc told me he’s in hospital."
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What next for England?
England must now quickly refocus as they prepare for a massive quarter-final showdown against Norway in Miami on Saturday night. The highly anticipated fixture will see Guehi and Nico O'Reilly face their Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland, who recently scored twice in a 2-1 round-of-16 win against Brazil. While Henderson can no longer contribute on the pitch, his leadership and presence in the dressing room will be crucial.
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