'We go there to win it' - Jonathan Tah issues defiant Borussia Dortmund warning as Bayern Munich chase first trophy of the season

Bayern centre-back Tah is eagerly anticipating the start of his second campaign with the Bavarian giants. Following a highly successful debut year, the Germany international is already setting his sights on securing more silverware.

Die Roten are currently preparing for the upcoming DFL-Supercup clash against fierce rivals Dortmund. The traditional curtain-raiser will give Tah and his team-mates an immediate opportunity to underline their domestic dominance.

"Winning trophies is always something special," Tah stated. "And this trophy is different from other trophies during the season. At the end, we played a great last season. So that's why we are able to win this trophy at the beginning of this season. Yes it's always, always something special. Of course, we go there to win it."