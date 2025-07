This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘Johnny Cardoso is a top three biggest storyline’ - Taylor Twellman and Dax McCarty break down USMNT midfielder’s Atlético Madrid move ahead of 2026 World Cup LaLiga J. Cardoso Atletico Madrid The two analysts shared contrasting perspectives on the American’s move to the La Liga side with both emphasizing the implications for the USMNT Twellman called the move "perfect" for both Cardoso

McCarthy expressed concerns about potential limited playing time

Both analysts ranked Cardoso's development as a top three storyline Article continues below Next Match Club Friendlies POR ATM Match preview