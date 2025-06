This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Johnny Cardoso's in his own head' - Herculez Gomez questions why Real Betis star can't replicate La Liga success for USMNT LaLiga CONCACAF Gold Cup J. Cardoso Real Betis USA The former USMNT striker has called out the Real Betis midfielder for his inability to replicate his impressive club form for his country Gomez questions why Cardoso can't replicate club form

Says mental blocks appear to prevent Cardoso from playing for USMNT

Repeated national team opportunities have yielded disappointing results Article continues below Next Match Friendlies USA SUI Match preview