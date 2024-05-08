Johnny Cardoso to Barcelona?! USMNT midfielder earning rave reviews in La Liga as he fights for Copa America starting spot

The American midfielder is killing it in Spain, earning himself plenty of admirers on both sides of the Atlantic

The term 'meteoric rise' is thrown around plenty in soccer, and it could easily be used to describe Johnny Cardoso in 2024. Just a few short months ago, the midfielder completed a relatively under-the-radar move to Real Betis. Now, having dominated La Liga since his introduction, the rumor mill is already linking him to Barcelona.

It's insane how quickly Cardoso has adjusted to life in Spain. He's stepped right into one of the league's better teams and established himself as one of that team's better players. It's no fluke that Barca are taking notice - Cardoso has earned that type of attention.

But his rise has only been meteoric to those who haven't been paying attention. The 22-year-old has been a player on the U.S. men's national team radar for years. This summer, though, it looks like he could take a leap from the radar to the starting XI just in time for the Copa America.

Cardoso's reputation is growing, both at home and abroad, and it looks like his rise is only just getting started.