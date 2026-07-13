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John Terry insists England are better than Argentina as Chelsea legend backs Harry Kane & Co to overpower Lionel Messi's reigning champions
Terry confident in Three Lions depth
As England prepare for a historic showdown against the reigning world champions, Terry has provided a bullish assessment of the tactical battle. The legendary defender argues that despite Argentina’s recent dominance in international football, the individual quality within the English ranks is currently unmatched in the tournament.
Speaking on the FIFA Podcast, Terry insisted that every player in England's starting XI is better than his counterpart in the Argentine lineup. “I’m not worried with Argentina. I don’t look at Argentina and I see it kind of worried about them being better than us. I think man-for-man we’re better than Argentina," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
England's stars vs Argentina's experience
While Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have led the charge with six goals each, the South Americans have leaned heavily on the brilliance of Messi to navigate their way through the knockout stages.
However, Terry did acknowledge that the mental side of the game could play a significant role in Atlanta. "But the experience they have at these later stages in the competition could kind of serve them well," he noted, referencing Argentina’s core that has won four consecutive major trophies.
Only five England players – Kane, John Stones, Jordan Pickford, Marcus Rashford, and Jordan Henderson – remain from the squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals eight years ago.
Containing the Argentine GOAT
The narrative of the semi-final inevitably centres on Messi, who is facing England for the first time in a competitive senior fixture. While Messi remains the focal point of the Albiceleste attack, former England international Gary Pallister suggested that the 39-year-old is more mortal now compared to a decade ago.
Terry, meanwhile, compared Messi's influence to that of his former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard. “He will be one of the top players that kind of turn up on the big occasions, and he certainly does that. When you look at them against Egypt and you think they’re out, but with him on your side, when you got someone like that, I can only compare that to a Hazard at Chelsea."
He added: “When you always know you’re in with a chance of coming back in the game, whether you go 1-0 or 2-0 down, and these guys are just incredible and he’s that for Argentina."
- AFP
Confidence growing in the camp
Terry is not the only former star predicting a Three Lions victory. Former winger Joe Cole has sensationally claimed that England will put Messi to bed, citing the superior pace available to Tuchel's team. The mood surrounding the camp is one of growing belief that the 60-year wait for a major trophy could finally be coming to an end.
England enter the clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium having scored 13 goals throughout the competition, while Argentina’s defence has shown signs of vulnerability, conceding five goals in their last three knockout games. With both sides boasting world-class talent, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches in World Cup history.
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