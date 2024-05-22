John Terry breaks ranks at Chelsea with strong reaction to Mauricio Pochettino's departure as he fires transfer market warning to Todd Boehly
John Terry issued a strong response to the news of Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea and urged the club to hold off on signing new players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Terry says he's "gutted" to see coach leave
- Ex-defender urged club to wait on making transfers
- Blues legend currently working as academy coach