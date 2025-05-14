John Stones salary: How much does Manchester City star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about John Stones' salary at Manchester City

Former Everton star John Stones joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016, becoming one of Pep Guardiola's first signings at the club. At the time, the England international became the second-most expensive defender in history, behind David Luiz.

Stones has since become a stalwart in City's backline, playing a pivotal role in the club’s domestic and European triumphs over the past decade. Known for his versatility, the centre-back has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder when needed.

Stones’ current contract with Manchester City runs until 2026, and he is the highest-paid defender in the squad.

So, exactly how much does the English star earn playing at the Etihad?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross