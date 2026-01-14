PSSI
‘Pressure is a blessing’ – Englishman John Herdman sets World Cup dream as Indonesia enter new era
Indonesia enter a new era under Herdman
John Herdman has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of the Indonesia national team by PSSI, the country’s football association, with the former Canada and New Zealand boss immediately setting ambitious but realistic targets for the future.
Speaking after his presentation, Herdman insisted that Indonesia has the potential to become a major force in Asian football and even challenge for a place at the 2030 World Cup. However, he stressed that success will depend on patience, cultural understanding, and collective commitment from all stakeholders.
PSSI president Erick Thohir echoed that sentiment, urging players, officials and supporters to fully back Herdman’s long-term project as Indonesian football enters what he described as a “new era”.
Herdman highlights need for patience and cultural understanding
“This is a big football nation,” Herdman said. “But big dreams require strong foundations. My first task is to listen, learn, and truly understand Indonesian football culture before we build something sustainable.”
Herdman also revealed he has already begun reaching out to players, contacting more than 60 names to set early standards and expectations as he starts shaping his squad.
“Qualifying for a World Cup doesn’t happen overnight,” he added. “Canada needed decades to achieve it. Indonesia has taken an important step – now our job is to take the next one.”
A proven winner at international level
Herdman’s appointment is far from a gamble. He is the only coach in history to have qualified both the men’s and women’s national teams of the same country for the World Cup.
The Englishman led New Zealand’s women to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007 and 2011, before guiding the side to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He later repeated his magic with Canada, masterminding their qualification for the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance in the tournament in 36 years.
Under Herdman’s leadership, Canada’s FIFA ranking also soared dramatically, rising from 77th to 33rd in the world, underlining his impact at international level.
Indonesian FA chief urges unity behind new coach
“I hope for maximum support from players, officials, and football fans who respect the process of building a more competitive national team,” said Thohir, who heads PSSI, Indonesia’s football governing body.
“John Herdman’s vision and experience will only succeed with full synergy from everyone involved. This is the moment Indonesian football enters a new era.”
Thohir also expressed his appreciation for the positive response from media and supporters since Herdman’s name first emerged as a coaching candidate.
‘Pressure is a blessing, not a curse’
Herdman also addressed the weight of expectation that comes with leading the national team.
“Leading a national team means carrying the hopes of a nation,” he said. “That pressure can be a curse, but it can also be a blessing. We choose to make it a blessing.”
PSSI also introduced Cesar Meylan as performance coach, who will focus on improving players’ fitness, strength and endurance – a key area identified for development.
Next steps: long-term project and early international tests
Herdman has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for another two years and will also oversee the Indonesia Under-23 team, ensuring alignment across age groups.
His first competitive tests are expected to come in upcoming FIFA international windows, including friendly matches in March. With expectations rising and momentum building, Herdman’s real work now begins as he attempts to turn Indonesia’s World Cup dream into reality.
