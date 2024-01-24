Joe Scally in high demand! Newcastle one of three Premier League clubs tracking USMNT star - with AC Milan also in transfer race

Soham Mukherjee
Joe Scally Borussia Monchengladbach 2023-24Getty Images
USAJoseph ScallyNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueAC MilanTransfersBorussia MoenchengladbachBundesligaSerie A

Joe Scally is reportedly in high demand, with Newcastle United one of three Premier League clubs tracking the USMNT star along with AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Scally's stock continues to rise
  • Newcastle view him as a replacement for Trippier
  • Monchengladbach defender might move to England in the summer

Editors' Picks