Joe Hart's new look! Ex-England No.1 flaunts apparent hair transplant ahead of Soccer Aid as former Man City star links up with football royalty
Joe Hart has been spotted sporting a new look at Soccer Aid training, sparking speculation the former shot stopper has undergone a hair transplant.
- Ex-Head and Shoulders ambassador sporting a buzzcut
- Hart spotted with full head of hair nine days before
- Shot stopper will play in annual charity game on Sunday