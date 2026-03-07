Joao Pedro as good as Harry Kane?! Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior puts in-form striker in same 'category' as England hitman, Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe

When asked if his striker was on par with modern-day greats Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, Rosenior said in a press conference: "Joao is in that category now. In the two months I've been here, he has consistently shown he is a world‑class striker.

"I talk about my players; it's disrespectful to Erling [Haaland] to compare them. I don't know Erling very well, but from the outside he looks a magnificent, world‑class striker. I wouldn't swap Joao for anyone at this moment - he is showing all the qualities and attributes I want to see.

"The great thing for Joao is his age - he can still improve, and I've already noticed several areas where he can get better. But the level he's operating at now is world class, and it's my job, the club's job and his job to keep him there."