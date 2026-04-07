Joao Cancelo responds to talk of extending stay at Barcelona & explains difference between Hansi Flick & Xavi

Despite reports that Flick and the squad have reached a consensus that he must stay, Cancelo was careful not to commit his future publicly yet. The 31-year-old’s situation is complicated by his contract with Al-Hilal, and while Barcelona are keen to keep him, financial hurdles remain a significant factor in any potential permanent agreement with the player who has played 13 times for the club since returning on loan.

"Anything can happen in football. I’m going to keep working, and I know what I want for next season. I want to help Barca stay in this competition and win La Liga. That’s the most important thing. My future isn’t relevant right now," Cancelo stated during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

He further clarified his status by saying: "There are always options. I have a contract with Al-Hilal and I’m on loan at Barca, but there are always options. Football can change in an instant."