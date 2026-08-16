Al-Hilal full-back João Cancelo is fighting hard to fulfil his ambition of returning once more to Barcelona.

Recent hours have brought the Portugal international closer to a Barça return, a move that would also make him a distinctive figure at the club and in the game more widely.

Mundo Deportivo reported: "This would be Cancelo's third spell in a Barcelona shirt, bearing in mind that he was forced this summer to return temporarily to training with his club Al-Hilal."

Barcelona have welcomed back several prominent players who left and later returned, but only ever for two spells.

Take Hristo Stoichkov, who moved to Parma in 1995 before heading back in 1996. In more recent years, Dani Alves terminated his contract with São Paulo and played the second half of the 2021-2022 season at the Camp Nou.

Iván de la Peña offers another example. He joined Lazio in 1998, then returned to Barcelona on loan during the 2000-2001 season.

Then there are the academy graduates who left during their development years before coming home to Barcelona as professionals. Some returned for free, such as Eric García. Others came back via a buy-back option, such as Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba. Dani Olmo was signed for his market value, while Gerard López cost a large sum.

Elsewhere, well-known players have managed three spells at the same club. Among the more unusual cases are Carlos Tévez with Boca Juniors, Adriano Leite with Flamengo, and Nuri Şahin with Borussia Dortmund.