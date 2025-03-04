Let off for JJ Watt! Burnley's incredible clean sheet record is finally ended as NFL legend wins Cincinnati Bengals retirement bet with goalkeeper James Trafford
NFL legend JJ Watt won his Cincinnati Bengals retirement bet with James Trafford as Burnley finally conceded a goal after keeping 12 clean sheets.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- JJ Watt won his bet with Trafford
- Burnley finally conceded a goal after 12 clean sheets
- Clarets beat Cardiff City 2-1