VIDEO: Jesse Lingard sparks wild celebrations with FC Seoul goal – as ex-Man Utd star breaks into Dan Burn-esque dance after hitting the net
Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard indulged in wild celebrations after scoring for FC Seoul and subsequently broke into a Dan Burn-esque dance.
- Lingard scored just after the break
- Belted out a Dan Burn-inspired celebration
- Got mocked after Daejeon Hana Citizen scored the winner