'Coming back a better person' - Jermaine Jenas breaks silence on return to talkSPORT after 'taking responsibility' for BBC sexting scandal that saw former England and Tottenham star axed from broadcasting duties
Jermaine Jenas has vowed to "come back as a better person" on talkSPORT after "taking responsibility" for the recent BBC sexting scandal.
- Jenas was ousted from BBC for "inappropriate" messages
- Claimed that he had done no wrong
- Determined to return as a "better person"