Jerdy Schouten salary: How much does PSV star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Dutch midfielder Jerdy Schouten made his PSV debut in the 2023–24 season after joining from Bologna during the summer transfer window, having spent four seasons at the Serie A side and making over 100 appearances for the Italian club.
Schouten played a crucial role for PSV in his debut campaign, helping the team secure their first Eredivisie title in six years.
His current contract with PSV runs until 2028 and includes a substantial salary.
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much he earns!
*Salaries are gross