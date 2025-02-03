Jenni Hermoso reveals death threats over Luis Rubiales World Cup final kiss that 'stained one of the happiest days of her life' as Spain legend testifies against disgraced federation chief in sexual assault case
Jenni Hermoso has revealed that she received death threats of the back Luis Rubiales’ World Cup final kiss that "stained" one of her "happiest days".
- Forward helped Spain to glory in 2023
- Controversy sparked during medal ceremony
- Prosecutors pushing for Rubiales to be jailed