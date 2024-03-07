Jarrod Bowen exclusive: West Ham forward on Europa League chances, England EURO2024 dream and 'Brits on tour' in Dublin this summer

The Hammers star is in the form of his career right now as he looks to lead his side to further European glory this season

UEFA’s club competitions have been good to Jarrod Bowen. Back in 2021-22, he played a pivotal role as West Ham reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, with the Hammers sweeping aside tournament specialists Sevilla and a strong Lyon side along the way.

That was nothing compared to the euphoria he and his team-mates experienced in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, though. West Ham won that particular trophy in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, with Bowen’s 90th-minute winner against Fiorentina in Prague even inspiring 60-year-old Hammers boss David Moyes to dart off down the touchline in unbridled celebration.