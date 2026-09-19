‘He’s an incredible talent!’ - Jamie Redknapp sends Xabi Alonso clear warning over Estevao as Chelsea frustrations grow

Chelsea manager Alonso is facing mounting pressure after a heavy 3-0 defeat to London rivals Brentford on Friday night. The Blues' defensive frailties were badly exposed once again, extending their dismal record of conceding at least two goals in each of their five Premier League outings this season.

While Chelsea's new-look attacking unit started the campaign in impressive fashion, they completely drew a blank in west London. The absence of injured striker Joao Pedro, who was ruled out with a knee issue, highlighted potential flaws in Alonso's current tactical setup.