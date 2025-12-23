‘For certain now’ – Jamie Carragher makes Mohamed Salah transfer prediction after Liverpool lose Alexander Isak to leg fracture

Isak's strike against Tottenham was only his second goal of the season, and Carragher noted that it was perhaps the clearest indication yet of his true quality in a Liverpool shirt. However, given the injury to Isak, the former Reds defender is now convinced that Salah will remain at Anfield through January, despite persistent links with Saudi Arabian clubs. The Egypt forward recently accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" after losing his starting place, fuelling speculation about his future. Yet Carragher believes circumstances now dictate continuity.

"I think for certain now Mo Salah will be staying at the club," he said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Carragher acknowledged that Liverpool may still look to add firepower, with reports linking them to Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. The Liverpool icon suggested that Semenyo’s availability in January, due to a reported buyout clause, could offer "a good way around" the absence of Isak without sacrificing Salah.

"Harvey Elliott, there's a good chance he would come back from Aston Villa on loan as well," he said. "And whether Liverpool go for a striker or another attacking player... for argument's sake, [Antoine] Semenyo. Liverpool have been heavily linked with [him] as well. I think we all know he's got a buyout close in January. Then you've got wide players as in Salah and [Cody] Gakpo who've played a lot of games through the middle as well."

Carragher also weighed in on the contentious challenge that led to Isak’s injury, offering a measure of sympathy for Van de Ven.

"There's been a lot being made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren't clever," Carragher said. "I've actually put myself in van de Ven's position there and that's a challenge I'd probably make. You've got to try and block it. It's just like sort of the follow-through. I don't know where else you know anybody thinks his foot's going to go. But he has to make that challenge. He can't let the striker just get a shot away there in that situation. It's just really bad luck for Isak. Probably one of the first glimpses we've seen of his real quality in the Liverpool shirt but, yeah, real big blow."

