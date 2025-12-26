AFP
'Not quite yet' - Jamie Carragher walks back brutal Casemiro criticism as Ruben Amorim's Man Utd beat Newcastle
Carragher walks back brutal 2024 Casemiro statement
Casemiro has been an important part of Amorim’s side this season, starting 15 of 16 Premier League matches for which he has been available and scoring four goals for the Red Devils.
The Brazilian is in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and while his future remains uncertain, his key role for the remainder of this season is assured as United aim for a return to the Champions League - returning to the Premier League's top five with Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United.
The five-time European champion with Real Madrid has not seen his renaissance go unnoticed by Carragher, who was one of Casemiro’s biggest critics just over 18 months ago. However, before United's Boxing Day win over Newcastle United, the ex-defender was quick to praise his return to form, stating that he appears in better physical shape and "looks almost a stone lighter” than on that fateful night in south London in May 2024, where the Red Devils lost 4-0 at the hands of Crystal Palace.
'Fair play to him' - Casemiro praised after strong 2025/26 season
Before the win, when Carragher was pressed on his past Casemiro remarks, he cut a rather sheepish figure.
"Not quite yet (laughs)," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "Fair play to him but Man United finished 15th last season. You know what, when I look at him? Fair play, he looks a different player physically. I remember that night at Crystal Palace, he looks almost a stone lighter. To still be playing for Man United, he was never going to move on with the contract he's got, I think that's the thing with the deals since they last won the league title, that deal was a ridiculous one. It's not going to be renewed, that's the first area they look at bringing reinforcements in in January or the summer."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
What Carragher said about Casemiro in May 2024
The Brazilian was singled out for criticism by Carragher after a dismal performance at Selhurst Park for Erik ten Hag’s United, where Michael Olise struck twice and Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell found the net to stun the Red Devils.
Carragher said that night live on Sky Sports: "I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.
"This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'.
"The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move. The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this."He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day."
Casemiro with important role to play as United push for Europe
United rose back into the Premier League’s top five with a 1-0 Boxing Day victory over Newcastle on Friday evening, with Patrick Dorgu scoring the winner with a fine volley in the first half.
Casemiro started for Amorim’s side but was withdrawn to be replaced by Leny Yoro on the hour mark. As has been the case in several matches this season, United saw their opponents come increasingly into the ascendancy with Casemiro off the pitch – but held on for a massive three points ahead of the New Year.
As explained by Carragher, Casemiro’s massive wages – reported to be a mouth-watering £350,000 ($452,296) per week – mean that the club may decide not to renew when the Brazilian’s contract expires on June 30, 2026. He will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from 1 January, and Amorim has confirmed that the midfielder's contract situation has not yet been decided.
Regardless of what his future might look like six months from now, Casemiro will have an important role to play as the Red Devils seek a return to the Champions League places come the end of the season. He will hope to continue proving his critics wrong in the process.
