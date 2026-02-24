Jamie Carragher was wrong! Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres compared to Alan Shearer after Liverpool legend's previous criticisms

Carragher has gone on record with his opinion on Gyokeres, saying as recently as late December that Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are better options up front for Mikel Arteta.

He claimed: "The one negative out of tonight for Arsenal is that Gyokeres should not be starting, when they have players like this.

"In a couple of games time, when Jesus is a bit more up to speed, he should be starting. He's a better player than Gyokeres - that's a fact."

"There's been questions in the past asking if [Jesus] is good enough for Arsenal to go and win the league. But right now, he's better than the guy they brought in who they thought was going to win them the league. Havertz or him as the central striker is a better player than Gyokeres. He lacks finesse and quality when you think of what they've got on the bench. I think Arsenal need to improve on Gyokeres and they've got players that can in Jesus."