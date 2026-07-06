Jamal Musiala undergoes another operation as Bayern Munich reveal when Germany international will be ready for a return to action

Bayern have confirmed that Musiala has undergone minor, routine surgery after concluding his participation in the World Cup. The procedure was not the result of a fresh injury sustained during the tournament in North America, but rather a pre-planned step in his medical management.

The German giants revealed in an official statement that the operation is part of the standard medical protocol following the serious injury the attacker suffered last summer. While the news of another operation might initially cause concern for the Allianz Arena faithful, the club have clarified that this was a long-standing arrangement kept aside for the post-tournament break.