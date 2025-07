This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I learned so much from him' - Jamal Musiala names his best team-mate at Bayern Munich and reveals Real Madrid defender was his toughest opponent J. Musiala Thomas Muller A. Ruediger Bayern Munich Real Madrid Bundesliga LaLiga Jamal Musiala picks a Bayern Munich legend as his best team-mate ever, while also naming fellow national team-mate as the toughest defender he faced. Musiala picks his best team-mate at Bayern

Said that he learned so much from him

Mentions Madrid defender as the toughest he has faced Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below