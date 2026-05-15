Jamal Musiala backs Michael Olise to 'become even more outstanding' and praises Bayern coach Vincent Kompany as a 'fantastic person'

The Bayern midfielder pointed to the winger’s confidence and creativity as key traits that have made him one of the standout performers in the squad. Musiala did not hold back in his praise for Olise’s performances this season - who scored 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions - suggesting the winger has elevated his game in multiple areas.

"He's taken a step forward in every aspect of his game, and that's great to see," Musiala explained, as quoted by Sky Germany. "You can see the confidence in him on the pitch, the trust that he'll create something and make a difference. He's one of the best players, if not the best, of the season, in my opinion, and if he continues to develop, he'll become an even more outstanding player than he already is."