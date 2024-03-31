'Straight to jail' - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr issues strong statement after La Liga marred by more racist abuse

GettyRichard Mills'Straight to jail' - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr issues strong statement after La Liga marred by more racist abuseVinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaMarcos AcunaSevillaRayo MajadahondaReal Madrid star Vinicius Junior says racists in Spanish football need to go "straight to jail" after La Liga was marred by more racist abuse.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRayo goalkeeper Sarr allegedly racially abusedDiscriminatory chants directed at Sevilla's Acuna & FloresVinicius Jr calls for racists to 'go to jail'