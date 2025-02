'Some things never change' - Jadon Sancho sends message to Borussia Dortmund goal scorer Marco Reus after providing first assist since Bundesliga return following Man Utd nightmare J. Sancho Borussia Dortmund Manchester United M. Reus Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho claimed “some things never change” after providing an assist for Marco Reus in his first game back at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.