Jadon Sancho completely anonymous as Borussia Dortmund pegged back by PSV Eindhoven following penalty controversy in Champions League last-16 first leg
Jadon Sancho had a forgetful outing in the Netherlands as PSV Eindhoven got lucky with a controversial penalty call to hold the visitors to a draw.
- Dortmund forced to share the spoils with PSV
- Another lacklustre evening for Sancho
- Malen stole the show with his pace and skill