Jack Grealish defends Man City goal record after finally ending Premier League drought against Leicester on 'difficult day' as he dedicates strike to late brother on 25th anniversary of his death
Manchester City star Jack Grealish paid tribute to his late brother on the 25th anniversary of his death after ending his Premier League goal drought.
- Midfielder scored for first time in PL since December 2023
- He defended his meagre goal record with City
- Grealish dedicated goal to late brother