Ivory Coast hero Oumar Diakite crazily gets sent off for wildly celebrating last-gasp Mali winner with his shirt off - meaning he'll now miss AFCON semi-final in huge blow to hosts

Ivory Coast hero Oumar Diakite crazily gets sent off for wildly celebrating last-gasp Mali winner with his shirt off - meaning he'll now miss AFCON semi-final in huge blow to hostsRichard MillsGettyOumar DiakiteIvory CoastAfrica Cup of NationsMali vs Ivory CoastMaliIvory Coast matchwinner Oumar Diakite will miss the AFCON semi-finals after picking up a second booking for his wild celebrations against Mali.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIvory Coast beat Mali at AFCONDiakite scores extra-time winnerCelebration leads to second yellow