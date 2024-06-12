Ivan-Toney(C)GettyImages
Richard Mills

Ivan Toney insists he's focused on Brentford but admits he will be 'ready' for big transfer if offer arrives

Ivan ToneyBrentfordEnglandEuropean ChampionshipTransfers

Ivan Toney says he is "ready" for a big move if it comes his way but for now is focused on playing for England and then Brentford again.

  • Toney rose to prominence at Brentford
  • Linked with many clubs despite betting ban
  • Striker admits "would be ready" for big move
