Italy v Northern Ireland LIVE on 1vs1 – join the Watch Party on YouTube!

An unmissable event, to be enjoyed with your friends from 1vs1, the brand created by GOAL Italiaand Calciomercato.com!

Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy are set to make history in the semi-final of the play-offs to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico: they face Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo. The winners will face the winners of Wales v Bosnia next Tuesday, in Cardiff or Zenica, in the final to achieve a goal that has eluded the Azzurri since 2014.

A historic evening to spend with our content creators, featuring games and short clips, Q&As and, above all, the live Watch Party, to cheer on Italy together with Marco Us Trombetta, Alessandro Di Gioia, Antonio Torrisi, Federico Albrizio and Simone Gervasio, starting at 7.45 pm on the 1vs1 YouTube channel, the link to which is below.

Don’t miss it!