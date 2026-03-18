Italy: Gattuso has finalised his squad: from Chiesa to Raspadori, all the selections and three uncertainties to be resolved

It’s just a matter of hours – less than 24 hours – before the whole of Italy finds out the list of the 28 players who will be tasked with leading us to the 2026 World Cup, to be held this summer across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

On Friday 19 March, Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be called upon to announce the official squad list that will see us face Northern Ireland in Bergamo on the evening of Thursday 26 March in the first leg of the play-offs and (hopefully) in the final round against the winner of Bosnia-Wales should we win.

The manager has few doubts remaining and already has a clear idea of the squad he will take with him for this crucial fixture.