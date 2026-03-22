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SID and Tim Ursinus

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"It will be remembered forever": FC Bayern Munich could smash a record that has stood for over 50 years

97 goals in 27 games – even at FC Bayern themselves, they can’t get over their outstanding attack.

"What we're currently experiencing with the team is something truly special," said sporting director Christoph Freund after the 4-0 (2-0) win against Union Berlin.

  • The Munich side are just four goals short of the record of 101 goals set in the 1971/72 season – with seven matchdays still to go. "It’s actually crazy that we’re already on 97 so early in the season," remarked captain Joshua Kimmich in amazement. The record, as Freund acknowledged, "will be broken; yes, we’re confident of that".

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  • Kimmich OliseGetty Images

    FC Bayern could have scored even more goals against Union Berlin

    Kimmich noted that even against Union, there “could have been a few more” goals than those scored by Michael Olise (43'), Serge Gnabry (45'+1, 67') and Harry Kane (49'). Above all, the versatility in creating chances has been a key strength this season, said the captain: "We can counter-attack, we can take set-pieces, we can keep possession, we can launch a quick attack".

    The results show that the team "really enjoys playing football together, that they are hungry for goals, that they never give up, and always give it their all for 90 minutes", enthused Freund, adding with regard to the potential record: "It would be historic if we manage it, and something very special that will be remembered forever."

    Meanwhile, Kimmich finds another statistic "alarming". You can find the background to this here. 

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