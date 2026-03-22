"It will be remembered forever": FC Bayern Munich could smash a record that has stood for over 50 years

Kimmich noted that even against Union, there “could have been a few more” goals than those scored by Michael Olise (43'), Serge Gnabry (45'+1, 67') and Harry Kane (49'). Above all, the versatility in creating chances has been a key strength this season, said the captain: "We can counter-attack, we can take set-pieces, we can keep possession, we can launch a quick attack".

The results show that the team "really enjoys playing football together, that they are hungry for goals, that they never give up, and always give it their all for 90 minutes", enthused Freund, adding with regard to the potential record: "It would be historic if we manage it, and something very special that will be remembered forever."

Meanwhile, Kimmich finds another statistic "alarming". You can find the background to this here.