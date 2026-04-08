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'It will be hard for them to return!' - Hamit Altintop backs Bayern Munich to knock out Real Madrid and makes bold Mohamed Salah future claim

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
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Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Hamit Altintop has weighed in on the heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash between his two former employers, firmly pinning his colours to the mast. The Turkish veteran also addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool as the Egyptian enters a pivotal stage of his career.

Hamit Altintop, a former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star, has given his take on the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs, while also sharing his thoughts on the future of Egyptian international Mohamed Salah.

Speaking to the sports programme “Modern Sports”, Altintop said: “I am proud to have worn the shirts of both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but I support Bayern Munich because I played for them for longer.” His comments underscore the unique perspective of a player who has thrived in two of Europe’s most demanding environments.


  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Bayern held the advantage over 'inconsistent' Madrid

    Speaking to the "Modern Sports" program, Altintop was quick to declare where his loyalties lie despite having represented both European giants during his playing days. The 41-year-old made it clear that while he respects his time in the Spanish capital, his heart remains in Bavaria after a more substantial stint at the Allianz Arena.

    "I am proud to have worn the shirts of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but I support Bayern Munich because I played with them for a longer period," Altintop explained. Looking at the current state of Los Blancos, he suggested that Carlo Ancelotti's side are vulnerable following a difficult first-leg result. "I think Bayern Munich's victory at the Santiago Bernabeu makes things difficult for Real Madrid, especially since their season hasn't been good, as it has seen many fluctuations. It's very difficult for them to come back given their current situation."

    Altintop pointed specifically to the struggles of Madrid's star-studded frontline as a primary reason for their downfall against the Germans. "The performance of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe has been inconsistent this season, and this is one of the reasons Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich," he added, highlighting the lack of clinical edge from the Galacticos' most dangerous weapons.

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  • The Kompany effect and Michael Olise's impact

    While critical of Real Madrid, Altintop was full of praise for the transformation at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany. He believes the Belgian coach has successfully instilled the same aggressive, winning mentality that defined his own playing career at Manchester City and with the Belgian national team.

    "Bayern Munich is a strong and direct team that always seeks to win, just as its coach Vincent Kompany was when he was a player," Altintop noted. He also credited the summer recruitment for making the Bundesliga giants such a formidable force in Europe this season. "When they include an exceptional player like Michael Olise, it becomes difficult for any team."

    Despite his confidence in Bayern, Altintop warned that a side with Madrid's pedigree can never be fully written off until the final whistle blows. He remained cautious about the second leg, stating: "The return match has not been decided yet, especially against a team of Real Madrid's stature—a team that enjoys a champion's mentality and the ability to turn the course of the match; everything is possible."


  • Manchester City v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Salah's next move after breaking Liverpool records

    Beyond the Champions League drama, Altintop turned his attention to the future of Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. With the Egyptian's contract situation always a hot topic, the former Turkey international believes the time has come for Salah to seek a fresh challenge away from Anfield after achieving everything possible in the Premier League.

    "After Mohamed Salah broke all the records, I think everyone understands Salah's situation and realizes his desire to leave Liverpool in search of motivation and achieving new achievements in his football career," Altintop said. Rather than a move to the Middle East, he urged the forward to remain at the pinnacle of the European game where he can still compete for major honours.

    "I hope that Mohamed Salah stays in Europe, whether playing in Italy or Spain or Paris Saint-Germain in France. His age is still young, and he is still capable of playing at the highest levels," he continued. Closing with a tribute to Salah's legacy, Altintop added: "Mohamed Salah is a great player and a wonderful striker. He possesses experience, skill, and a strong personality in the world of football. I hope that Mohamed Salah will transfer his experience to his country's national team association after his retirement."

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